FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police say they are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Dynastee Talley is a black female with brown hair, last seen wearing a red hoodie with writing on it. She was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Swinney Avenue this morning at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.