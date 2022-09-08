Police looking for man accused of beating wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A warrant has been issued for a man who is accused of hitting his wife.

53-year-old, No Ze of Fort Wayne, allegedly grabbed his wife by the arm and throat and hit her with a wooden club because she didn’t make him dinner.

According to The Journal Gazette, Ze’s wife told police that the hit caused her to lose consciousness for at least 20 minutes. She also indicated that she wanted to go to the hospital because she was dizzy with blurred vision. Investigators saw injuries in her including her left forearm, under the left side of her chin, and a bump on the top of her head.

Ze is charged with domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and could receive one to six years in prison.