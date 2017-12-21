Police locate drugs and stolen handgun during search at Rumsey Avenue home, one man arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested after Fort Wayne police served a search warrant at a home on Rumsey Avenue Wednesday.

Detectives observed Ted E. Geisleman, 45, leave the home on Rumsey Avenue. Geisleman is a Habitual Traffic Violator with a lifetime suspension. After he was observed driving a vehicle, he was stopped and taken into custody.

During his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a small foil package with a brown substance that tested positive for heroin. Officers also found 2.8 grams of powder cocaine, 5.5 grams of crack cocaine and another baggy containing .6 grams of heroin. A glass smoking tube with burnt residue and a digital scale were also found inside the vehicle.

When officers entered the home, they were confronted by two Pit Bull dogs. One Pit Bull was shot and killed upon entry, and the other ran out of the house and was not recovered.

During the search, officers found .5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A .40 caliber pistol was located that had previously been reported stolen.

Geisleman admitted to dealing cocaine and heroin to support his own drug habit and for money. He also admitted to knowing that he was a Habitual Traffic Violator and should not have been driving a vehicle.

Geisleman faces the following charges:

Dealing Cocaine (Level 3 Felony)

Dealing Cocaine (Level 5 Felony)

Habitual Traffic Violator (Life) (Level 5 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

This incident is still under investigation.