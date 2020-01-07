Police investigating a suspicious death after a man was found Tuesday Morning

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Railroad workers found a man down near the intersection of Meyer Road and Oxford Street on Fort Wayne’s east side early today.

Police and medics were called, and found the man along the railroad just after 9:00 a.m. He was declared dead at the scene. Investigators tell WOWO News that it did not appear that the man had been struck by a train, and that the death is suspicious in nature.

The victim is described as a male black adult. No other information was available. Police are asking for the community’s help. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.