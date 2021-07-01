Police investigating suspicious package at Warsaw post office

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – The Warsaw Police Department is currently investigating a package that was left at the post office in Warsaw.

Employees with The United States Postal Service contacted The Warsaw Police Department around 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, informing them of a suspicious package at the post office, located at 365 W. Market Street in Warsaw.

The post office is currently closed due to the investigation. The Warsaw Police Department is asking that all foot and vehicle traffic avoid the area during the investigation.

This story is ongoing and updates will be provided once more information becomes available.