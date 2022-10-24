Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel.  According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.

