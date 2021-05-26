Police investigating string of burglaries at Mexican restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after a string of burglaries have occurred at Mexican restaurants.

Officials say the burglaries have happened between April 26 and May 14.

Police believe the suspect is the same person in each incident. He is described as white or a light-complected Hispanic, with a slender build who wore red racing-type gloves during the incidents.

If you have any information, call the FWPD Detective Bureau at 427-2270, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.