Police investigating South Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of Gay Street, near McKee Street, on the city’s south side in the afternoon.

Two victims were found shot near a home there. Police tell WOWO News one person was shot in the leg, while the other was shot in the forearm. However, no one was seriously injured.

No further information on the shooting has been released at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.