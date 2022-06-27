Police investigating shooting on city’s southeast side that left one injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting after receiving reports of gunfire in the 5100 block of Bowser Avenue.

Police were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. On arrival, officers located one male behind a residence in the area suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was given aid and then transported to a local hospital.

Investigators received conflicting accounts about suspect information and what happened. The incident remains under investigation.