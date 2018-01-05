Police investigating robbery inside Meijer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Friday morning robbery inside Meijer.

Police say a man walked up to the teller at the Fort Financial Credit Union inside the Meijer on Illinois Road at around 10 a.m. Friday, flashing a gun and demanding money. He was given an unknown amount of cash and fled.

The man, who police describe as about 5’5″, was last seen leaving the store in a dark-colored SUV.

If you recognize the man pictured above, please call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or the local FBI office at 260-426-5331.

The incident remains under investigation.