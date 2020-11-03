Police investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Depart says they are investigating multiple theft and fraud cases due to people breaking into vehicles and using stolen credit cards.

Officials say these are happening in southwest Fort Wayne and Allen County. The thieves use the stolen credit cards at retail stores in southwest and northwest Fort Wayne.

The man and woman pictured above are both suspects in the cases. The man was seen driving a silver SUV, while the woman’s vehicle is believed to be the red SUV that is pictured.

If you have any information, call 260-449-7413.