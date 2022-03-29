Police Investigating Monday Night Shooting In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday at approximately 09:49 PM, Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1300 block of Zollars Avenue where they found an adult/male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon their arrival. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he was deemed to have been in life threatening condition.

A cause and motive into the events that resulted in the shooting are still being determined as the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.