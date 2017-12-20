UPDATE: Police investigating fatal shooting on south side of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A death investigation is underway after officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Officers and medics were called to the area of 5511 S. Webster Street just before 3:00 p.m., Wednesday. Once there, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the man had been dead for several hours prior to the discovery.

Police are asking anyone that might have heard or seen anything out of the ordinary to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).

Meantime, the incident remains under investigation.

