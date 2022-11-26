Police investigating early morning shooting at northwest Fort Wayne shopping center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire at the Gateway Plaza shopping center, located in the 1500 block of Goshen Rd.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the scene where they located an adult male and an adult female in the parking lot. Both were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where the male was declared to be in life threatening condition. No condition was available for the female.

The suspects immediately fled the scene following the exchange of gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.