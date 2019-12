DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police and Adams County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death of an inmate who was in custody at the Adams County Detention Center on Christmas Day.

Emergency responders were called at about 1:50pm after an inmate was found unresponsive in their cell. All efforts to resuscitate the inmate failed, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The inmate’s identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.