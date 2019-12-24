Police investigating bank robberies in Warsaw, Pierceton

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Warsaw Police are investigating their third bank robbery in six weeks, while Pierceton Police are also investigating a separate bank robbery that took place just three hours after the one in Warsaw.

Detective Sergeant Brad Kellar says they received the call around 11:35 AM on Monday to First Federal Savings Bank on East Center Street, where a male wearing a heavy dark coat with a hood pulled over his head, black pants and camouflage material covering his face displayed a note with his intentions. He was also carrying a black backpack.

He was able to flee the bank with an undetermined amount of money and got into a vehicle in an east-west alley between Center Street and Market Street.

A witness followed the suspect and said he got into the passenger side of a smaller four-door black foreign model sedan. The suspect is believed to be with a white male, thin build and about 5-foot-6 in height.

Police believe the man is the same suspect responsible for the same bank robberies on November 12th at the same bank and the one on December 3rd just two blocks away at Indiana Lakes Federal Credit Union. Until today, investigators had no information as to whether a vehicle was involved in these robberies or if any other accomplices assisted this suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department.

Also, Pierceton Police were called to Lake City Bank on South First Street in Pierceton around 2 PM Monday afternoon for a separate bank robbery. They say a male subject entered the bank and displayed a black handgun and ordered employees to the ground.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a cream-colored South Pole hooded sweatshirt with brown elbow patches, blue jeans, blue gloves with white tips, and a blue bandana covering his face. The suspect placed the money in a red drawstring type backpack with white lettering before fleeing the bank on foot.

Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes says he isn’t sure if the two robberies are connected.