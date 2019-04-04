Police investigating attempted bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report police were called at 11:38 a.m. Thursday to the Partner’s First Credit Union on Riviera Drive. Employees told police they saw a man wearing a clown mask walking toward the bank.

That’s when they locked the doors, but the man fired multiple shots at the door. Employees say they laid on the floor and didn’t see where the man went. No one was hurt.

No further information is available at this time.