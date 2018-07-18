Police investigating after early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot in the leg early this morning on the city’s south side.

The News-Sentinel reports this happened on Anthony Boulevard, likely near Creighton Avenue when someone in another car shot at the man. The time of the shooting was not released.

The victim’s brother along with another woman dropped off the man at the hospital. The brother says they were leaving Covergirls Ladies & Gentleman’s Club and took a ride with a friend in a van when they noticed a black Chevrolet crossover follow them when they left.

The brother told police that the black vehicle began shooting into the van, hitting his brother in the leg.

No further information has been released at this time.