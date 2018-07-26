Police investigate Wolcottville bank robbery

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Wolcottville.

The Indiana State Police tells WOWO News it happened at the Farmers State Bank on North Main Street just before 3pm Thursday.

The suspect, described as a white male with a slender build, wearing black shorts and a black baseball cap, walked into the bank with a weapon and demanded cash. He escaped on foot.

The Wolcottville Police Department and LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department are also investigating.

No other information is currently available.