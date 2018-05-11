Police investigate threatening texts sent to Manchester U students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County police are investigating some threatening text messages sent to students at Manchester University in Fort Wayne.

Three students of middle eastern descent got messages like “You shouldn’t be here” and “we’re coming for you” earlier this week, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is looking into it and say the perpetrators may have used an app to mask their actual phone number.

School officials say they believe the threats are “academically motivated” and don’t believe the threats are based on the students’ ethnicity or religious beliefs.