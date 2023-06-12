Police investigate Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a woman was shot early Sunday morning.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that just before 2:30 a.m. a woman arrived at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the woman was at the Downtown Bar & Hookah Lounge FW on South Calhoun Street when a fight broke out and a single gunshot was fired, striking her. It is still unclear if the female was involved in the fight.

She was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.