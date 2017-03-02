Police investigate string of church burglaries

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): Who steals from a church?

That’s the question police in Kendallville are trying to solve, after being notified of a burglary at the Bridgeway Evangelical Church Wednesday afternoon. Employees discovered that someone got into the church through a side door and took a small amount of cash, according to our Partners in News at ABC21.

This is the second church burglary in Kendallville this week, as someone broke into the First Christian Church on Sunday, and police say they’ve seen several more church burglaries between DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben and Noble Counties over the past few weeks.

Kendallville Police say if you spot something or someone suspicious hanging around a church after normal business hours, call police immediately.