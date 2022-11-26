Police investigate shooting on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called just after 10 a.m. Saturday for an unconscious person found near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and Tillman Rd.

The victim was then transported to Fort Wayne Fire Station 12 by private conveyance. Fire fighters determined the adult male victim to be in life threatening condition and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.