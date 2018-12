FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bank was robbed in southern Fort Wayne this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the Chase Bank at the corner of Pettit and Lafayette at about 10:50am, about 10 minutes after the robbery had taken place, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

No further details have been released. WOWO News will update this story once more information is available.