Police In Fort Wayne Investigating Sunday Night Shooting

By
Michael McIntyre
-
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  At approximately 9:18 P.M. Sunday, FWPD were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue where they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, while awaiting the arrival of medics, who later transported the male to a local hospital and pronounced him deceased on arrival. Witnesses provided suspect information, assisting K9 and Gang and Violent Crime Unit detectives in apprehending the suspect, a male juvenile in the 200 block of West Leith St. Names of both the victim and suspect have not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.

