Police groups argue against repealing Indiana gun permit law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP): Several police organizations are arguing against a proposal that would have Indiana join a dozen other states that don’t require a license to carry a handgun in public.

A legislative committee met Tuesday to begin reviewing the proposal that has failed the last two years in the Republican-dominated Legislature.

Law enforcement officials told the panel that the current law allows Indiana State Police to vet people who want to carry a gun. State police Maj. Mike White says about 3,000 people a year are denied permits because of criminal history or mental health issues.

Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour is pushing for repealing the gun permit law, saying that law-abiding people shouldn’t have to get state permission to carry out their constitutional right to bear arms.