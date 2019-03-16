Police find man’s body inside apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating after a man’s body was found Friday afternoon near downtown Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a welfare check at around 4:15 p.m. after a man had not been seen or heard from for several days. When officers arrived, they found the man deceased inside his apartment.

It is unclear if foul play is or is not involved in the man’s death. Police are processing the scene and checking with neighbors for further information. The man’s name, cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

If you have any information on this man’s death, please contact Fort Wayne Police.

This case remains under investigation.