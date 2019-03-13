Police find couple passed out in car with 2-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Early Tuesday morning, an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department broke out the window of a running vehicle in a local Walmart parking lot after seeing a couple passed out with a child in the vehicle.

The child was on the woman’s lap and playing with the steering wheel according to the Journal Gazette.

Both 22-year-old Bryce Dream Carrier and 22-year-old Megan A. Gawthrop of Columbia City, admitted to using heroin. Carrier told the officer he had snorted heroin and Gawthrop admitted to using a small amount before driving to Walmart and also earlier that day.

Carrier stated they went to Walmart to buy a toy for their child. He stated they had an argument before falling asleep in the vehicle.

Carrier and Gawthrop were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent. Gawthrop is also charged with felony operating while intoxicated or with a controlled substance and a misdemeanor operating while intoxicated endangering a person.

Their hearings are scheduled for Friday and they have been released on the own recognizance.