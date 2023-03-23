Police Execute Search Warrant Wednesday Night Searching For “High Risk” Suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A search warrant was executed on Wednesday Night in search of what police considered a “high risk” suspect. Around 7:30 P.M., Fort Wayne Police located an adult male with felony warrants in the 5400 block of Webster Street stemming from an ongoing investigation. Due to warrants the male had, which included Residential Entry/Trespassing/Criminal Mischief – Level 6 Felony, and Violation of Probation – Possession of Cocaine – Level 6 Felony, new charges stemming from involvements recently and the subject’s criminal history, the incident was deemed a “high risk” warrant service. Shortly before Midnight, police said that they had ceased operations and had cleared the area and no apprehensions had been made.