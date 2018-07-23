Police discover meth production caused fatal fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Huntington Police Department have issued a statement saying a fatal apartment fire that killed a woman was caused by the production of meth.

Crews were called to the scene, located at 729 Guilford Street, around 10:00 p.m., Friday, July 20. Once there a woman was found dead in the bathroom of the apartment, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. She was later identified as 45-year-old Tina Reitmeyer.

An autopsy revealed she died due to smoke inhalation and the manner of death was ruled as an accident.