Police conduct search warrant at Fort Wayne home, six people arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Six people were arrested, including two juveniles, in Fort Wayne Monday evening after police executed a search warrant.
Just before 9 p.m., detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit conducted a warrant in a home on S. Lafayette Street. Police had received complaints of shots being fired, gang and narcotics activity, and intimidation.
While searching the home, police found an AR15 rifle, a pistol, magazines for different handguns, multiple caliber bullets, marijuana, controlled substances, and narcotics dealing paraphernalia.
Four adults were arrested and face the following charges:
- Edwin Calligan Jr., 21
- Visiting a Common Nuisance
- Zaetarvis Hogue, 22
- Possession of Firearm by a Domestic Batterer
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Kashawn Shelton-Grigsby, 19
- Visiting a Common Nuisance
- Coreiontae Gentry-Shelton, 19
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana
Two male juveniles were also arrested and face charges of Visiting a Common Nuisance.
The home of S. Lafayette Street was condemned due to its deteriorated conditions by Neighborhood Code Enforcement, and was boarded up.