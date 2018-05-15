Police conduct search warrant at Fort Wayne home, six people arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Six people were arrested, including two juveniles, in Fort Wayne Monday evening after police executed a search warrant.

Just before 9 p.m., detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit conducted a warrant in a home on S. Lafayette Street. Police had received complaints of shots being fired, gang and narcotics activity, and intimidation.

While searching the home, police found an AR15 rifle, a pistol, magazines for different handguns, multiple caliber bullets, marijuana, controlled substances, and narcotics dealing paraphernalia.

Four adults were arrested and face the following charges:

Edwin Calligan Jr., 21 Visiting a Common Nuisance

Zaetarvis Hogue, 22 Possession of Firearm by a Domestic Batterer Possession of a Controlled Substance

Kashawn Shelton-Grigsby, 19 Visiting a Common Nuisance

Coreiontae Gentry-Shelton, 19 Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana



Two male juveniles were also arrested and face charges of Visiting a Common Nuisance.

The home of S. Lafayette Street was condemned due to its deteriorated conditions by Neighborhood Code Enforcement, and was boarded up.