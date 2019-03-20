Police chase leads to crash, two hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were taken to the hospital after a police chase led to a two-vehicle crash early this morning in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department reports an officer saw a vehicle cross the center line and drive in the wrong lane of traffic near the intersection of Broadway and Creighton Ave. at about 12:11am. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled, leading to a 16-minute pursuit that ended in the 1300 block of W. Washington Blvd. when the driver’s car hit another vehicle and came to rest in a nearby yard.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in serious condition but has since improved to good condition. The driver of the vehicle the suspect hit is in serious condition at a local hospital.

The suspect has an active felony arrest warrant, and police are determining what other charges he will face.