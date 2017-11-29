UPDATE: Police catch suspect who attacked deputy, fled

UPDATE at 9:42am: Ivan is in custody, according to ABC 21, after police found him hiding in a barn behind a Fort Wayne home on Auburn Road.

____________________________________

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking for a man who attacked a DeKalb County deputy during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy made a traffic stop on I-69 at 1:42am about a half mile north of the DeKalb/Allen County line for speeding.

The deputy used a K-9 to check the vehicle and found two packages in the trunk that the dog seemed to think were narcotics.

While the deputy was inspecting the packages, the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jaimes Ivan of Fort Meade, Florida, attacked and shoved the deputy away from the vehicle before running off into the night. Police were unable to find him.

The deputy wasn’t hurt.