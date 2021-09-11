Police catch barricaded burglary suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who was caught on security cameras breaking into a Fort Wayne home Friday night is now in custody.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 2900 block of Lillie St. at 9:51pm after a man spotted the burglar on his sister-in-law’s home security cameras. The burglar also appeared to have a gun.

Police showed up and found the back window broken in. They used loudspeakers to try to talk with the suspect, who didn’t respond.

After police called in aerial support and other specialist units, the man made a run for it through the home’s front door at about 12:31am Saturday. He was caught in a nearby alley and taken into custody.