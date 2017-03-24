Police to begin “normalizing” Delphi murder investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): The investigation into the murders of two Delphi teenagers is about to start shrinking.

The Carroll County Sheriff, Delphi Police Department, Indiana State Police and FBI say the operations involving the case of Abigail Williams and Liberty German will begin taking on a “different appearance” in the coming weeks, as the number of remaining tips and leads are quickly becoming within the realm of “manageability” for investigators involved in day-to-day operations.

The ISP stresses, however, that it doesn’t mean the case is going “cold,” just that some officers are about to go back to their “home bases”… but they’ll still be within a phone call’s reach and could easily return to the assignment.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, despite the fact that a photo of the prime suspect in the case – and a clip of his voice – have been shared thousands of times online.