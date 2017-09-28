Police asking for help identifying credit card theives

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in identifying two women who are suspected to be involved in a series of credit card thefts.

The suspects used stolen credit card numbers to purchase Walmart Gift Cards. They are believed to be using the cards in Auburn, Fort Wayne, Bluffton, Decatur, Kansas City, MO and Tampa, FL.

Investigators believe the women are driving a red Kia Soul that was caught on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allen County Sheriff’s Detective Gabe Furnish at 260-449-7413.