Police asking for help identifying carjacking suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are asking for help identifying an armed carjacking suspect.

On Monday, December 4, around 6:03 p.m., the victim arrived home to his apartment on Northgate Blvd. After parking his car, the suspect approached the victim while holding a black handgun, and forcibly pulled the victim from the car.

He was patted down, and his wallet and cell phone were taken. The suspect also took the victim’s keys and fled in the car.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 24-year-old, dark skinned black male, 5’11” to 6′ tall, thin with no facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up.

Around 7:15 p.m. the same night, the victim’s phone was sold at a local grocery store “eco-ATM” kiosk. Detectives recovered the cell phone, and gathered video footage from the grocery store of the two suspects at the eco-ATM kiosk.

If you know any information regarding the robbery or either suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867).