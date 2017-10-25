Police asking for your help identifying armed robbery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Indiana State Police Department in Fort Wayne are asking for your help in identifying a man who is believed to have committed several armed robberies over the last couple of weeks in both Indiana and Michigan.

The suspect is described as white, 5’10”, 170 pounds, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray pullover top with black stripes down each sleeve and black and blue colored shoes.

Police say he walked into Johnson’s Junction located in the 900 block of North 13th Street in Decatur Wednesday morning at approximately 3:45 a.m., and demanded money from the cashier. His face was partially covered and he was armed with a gun. He then left with an unknown amount of cash.

Investigators believe this individual is also responsible for robbing the Speedway gas station located at 1117 W. 7th Street in Auburn on October 9th as well as gas stations and convenience stores in Peru and Logansport on September 30th and more stores in Portage, Michigan and Kalamazoo, Michigan on October 10th.

State Police are urging employees to report any suspicious activity or suspicious people immediately.

Investigators are also urging anyone with any information about any of these robberies to contact the Indiana State Police Post in Fort Wayne at either (800) 552-0976 (Indiana only) or (260) 432-8661. Anonymous tips will be accepted.