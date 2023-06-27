Police asking for help finding hit and run suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help in a hit and run investigation.

Police say that two pedestrians were struck just after 11:45 p.m. on June 24 at the intersection of Superior Street and Clinton Street, with the vehicle then leaving the scene. One of the pedestrians is in serious condition at a local hospital.

Police are looking for a silver vehicle, possibly a Chevy Malibu or Impala, with likely damage to the hood on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the P3 Tips App.