Police: Arrest made following April threat to Terre Haute school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) – Police say they’ve arrested a juvenile in connection with April phone threats that prompted dozens of police officers to storm a western Indiana high school.

The Tribune-Star reports additional details about the arrest are expected to be released at a Friday news conference.

Authorities later determined the threats were a hoax.

Police have said a male called Terre Haute police the morning of April 7 and said he was in a bathroom at Terre Haute North High School armed with a rifle and a bag of explosives. The caller said he’d begin shooting students if he didn’t receive a ransom.

The school’s 1,800 students and their teachers were told to shelter in classrooms. Students were later moved to the gym while a bomb-sniffing police dog checked the school.