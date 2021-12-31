Police and SWAT members surround house in North Manchester

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that a suspect tied to the shooting of two Illinois police officers that left one dead and one in critical condition is in the home.

A neighbor told ABC 21 that one person came out of the house earlier today, but that police are asking for a second person to come out.

The Indiana State police have confirmed that they are assisting the Illinois State Police in the investigation. The Illinois State Police have warrants issued for two individuals in connection to the shooting.