Police: AMBER Alert suspect killed man, shot kids’ mother

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WOWO): A Brownsburg father is in custody for kidnapping his three kids, shooting their mother, and killing another man she was with.

According to Brownsburg Police, they were called to a person shot at the HomeGoods Distribution Center on Northfield Drive at around 10 p.m Tuesday night. When officers got there they found two people shot, 26-year-old Jesus Huesca and 22-year-old Alicia Canizales. They were shot as they had just gotten off their shifts.

Huesca has died at the hospital and Canizales is awake and talking with police though she is listed in critical condition.

It was believed by officers that the person who shot them was Canizales’ boyfriend 25-year-old Cristhian Garcia. A little later they received information that Garcia had also kidnapped his three children Canizales, 8-year-old Marcos Garcia, 5-year-old Cristhian Garcia, and 2-year-old Johnson Garcia.

An Amber Alert was issued a little before 11 a.m. for the missing children, but was quickly canceled when an IMPD traffic stop on Michigan St at Meridian St in downtown Indianapolis. Two others who were with Garcia are being held for questioning.

The children were also found unharmed.

Garcia is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder, but upon review from the Hendricks County prosecutor he could be facing more charges.