Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Eight people were shot and killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter has killed himself, police said.

Multiple other people were injured Thursday night when gunfire erupted at the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport, police spokesperson Genae Cook said.

At least four were hospitalized, including one person with critical injures. Another two people were treated and released at the scene, Cook said.

The shooter wasn’t immediately identified, and Cook said investigators were still in the process of conducting interviews and gathering information.

The Gun Violence Archive says 147 mass shootings have occurred so far in 2021. Their definition of “mass shooting” is a minimum of four gunshot victims.