Police: 3 dead following head-on crash in northern Indiana

PERU, Ind. (AP) _ Authorities say three people have died following a head-on crash involving two vehicles in northern Indiana.

Indiana State Police say in a statement that a preliminary investigation found 86-year-old William Thorn of the Indiana community of Peru was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. highway 24 on Monday night in Miami County when his vehicle collided with a car.

Police say 18-year-old driver Ethan Richman of Kokomo and his passenger, 19-year-old Lea Byers of Greentown, also died in the crash.

Police say all three were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.