Police: 2 wounded in shooting outside Indy nightclub, about 30 shots heard

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Police say two people were wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis nightclub that apparently began with a dispute inside.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday outside VIP Lounge on the city’s northeast side. Police say the wounded were taken to a hospital in serious condition, including a man shot in the buttocks and a person found at a nearby gas station who had been shot in the hip.

TV stations WXIN and WRTV report that a police officer who was nearby reported hearing about 30 gunshots. Several calls to 911 followed.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Captain Michael Elder says that as other officers arrived “people were running, people were driving away.”

Elder says several vehicles were hit during the gunfire.