Police: 1,700 citations issued in recent school bus enforcement effort

INDIANA (WOWO): The results are in from a recent school bus safety blitz.

Nearly 2500 additional safety patrols have been conducted in Indiana so far this school year as part of the Hoosier State’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program to keep kids safe.

It’s against the law in Indiana for motorists to pass a stopped school bus with red lights and stop arm extended. So far, more than 1,500 warnings and 1,700 citations have been issued.

Additional patrols will resume this spring through a joint effort of local school bus drivers, district transportation officials, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.