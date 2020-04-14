Polaris Boats in Syracuse to close, over 100 employees to be laid off

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WOWO): Polaris Boats LLC is closing their manufacturing plant in Syracuse in July with more than 100 employees losing their jobs.

The company sent a notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development Monday notifying of the closure. Officials cited “unprecedented challenges” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plant, located at 300 W. Chicago Street, will close between July 1 and July 14. Layoffs are expected to go in phases, with the first phase completed April 13. That affected about 10 percent of the workforce there.