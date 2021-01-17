Poeschl Resigns as CEO of National FFA Organization

Poeschl said, “It’s been my distinct honor to serve in this role since August 2016. I know I haven’t always made everyone happy; I know there have been challenges we have faced during my tenure, but my intentions have been for the best interests of FFA and our student members. I’m proud of what we have accomplished together, but now it’s time for the next CEO of FFA to step in and make their mark, and to lead the next stage for National FFA with your good support and enthusiasm.”

Dr. James Woodard, National FFA Advisor and Board Chair, said, “Mark informed us Thursday that he has decided to end his role as National FFA CEO. The board wishes Mark well, and we acknowledge the impact he has made in the last four and a half years as National FFA leader. The Joint Governance Committee will now come together to have meaningful discussions and chart a course to identify the next CEO of National FFA.”