Poehler to retire from City Controller position

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City Controller Len Poehler will retire, effective March 30th.

That’s according to Mayor Tom Henry, who made the announcement today. Poehler has served as City Controller since January 2016. Under Poehler’s leadership, the City has strengthened its cash reserves and earned recognition as one of the best-run cities in the country.

Poehler also oversaw Mayor Henry’s Fiscal Policy Group II, which worked collaboratively with City Council and community leaders on the passage of a financial plan to save money and bring additional revenue to the City. The results have included an increase in the number of police officers and firefighters, record investments in neighborhood streets, roads, sidewalks, alleys, and riverfront development, and enhancements and maintenance to City Parks.

Poehler began his service with the City in 2004 as Controller for City Utilities. In 2008, the Controller position was renamed Deputy Director of Business Services. In addition, Poehler served as Interim Director of City Utilities from August 2007-January 2008.

“Len has been an excellent finance leader for the City of Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Henry. “I appreciate and respect his attention to detail and commitment to developing and implementing best practices to move Fort Wayne forward in the right direction.”

“I’m thankful for the opportunity I had to serve as the City Controller,” said Poehler. “I’m encouraged by the progress we’ve made and have positioned Fort Wayne as a community with a sound fiscal policy that ensures sustainability and viability for many years to come.”

Henry named Garry Morr as the new City Controller, effective April 2nd.