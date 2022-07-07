PNC donates vacant building to town of Warren

WARREN, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A former bank building in the Huntington County town of Warren has been given to the community with plans to convert the structure into an incubator for entrepreneurs and artists in the area. PNC Bank donated the13,000-square-foot building to the Historic Warren Inc.

The building is located in the Historic Warren District, which was designated on the National Register of Historic Places in May.

The structure will be converted to provide space to house business incubators, specialized retailers, professional office space and entrepreneurs.

“This generous donation helps us re-energize our downtown commercial district and position us for economic growth,” Steve Buzzard, Warren Town Council President. “By creating a dedicated space to amplify how we attract talent, we hope to inspire new residents and visitors to consider Warren as a place they would like to live, work and visit.”

The building will be renamed “The Exchange,” which is in reference to its original use as The Exchange Bank back in the late 1800s.

Historic Warren Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to making downtown a vibrant place to live, work and shop.